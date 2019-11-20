Popular tulip farm moving to Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a popular Johnston tulip farm are uprooting their business and moving to a much larger location in Exeter.

Jeroen and Keriann Koeman, owners of Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, announced via Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon that their farm is moving to Schartner Farms in Exeter.

After four years of planting acres and acres of tulips at their farm on Brown Avenue, Koeman’s said the soil “needed a rest.”

The couple said the owner of Schartner Farms is leasing them seven acres of farmland — which is two acres larger than their original location.

Wicked Tulips Flower Farm is known for its rows upon rows of colorful tulips, which are available for customers to pick and enjoy.

The farm will be up and running at its new location by spring 2020.