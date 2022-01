SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — After 10 years, Scoops in Smithfield said they will not be reopening for the 2022 season.

“I would like to thank all our loyal customers and dedicated ice cream fanatics!!!!!” a Facebook post read.

The post continued to thank their staff saying they couldn’t have done it without them.

“So many wonderful memories and shenanigans!!!!! I will miss it all and with the end of this Era, a new one will begin!!!! GOODBYE SCOOPS YOU WILL BE MISSED!!!!!” the post ended.