Ponaganset High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A staff member at Ponaganset High School has tested positive for COVID-19, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green confirmed Monday.

Foster-Glocester Superintendent Michael Barnes notified parents via email of the positive case on Sunday.

Barnes wrote that while the staff member is the only person to test positive, several others will be quarantined since they have been identified as close contacts. He said the staff member that tested positive had attended professional development sessions at the high school last week.

He said the school and district will be working with state health officials to identify and notify anyone else who may be considered a close contact.