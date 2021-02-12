Polisena: Flyers were misleading on possible development, steer still not found

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena joined 12 News Now at 4 Friday to discuss the possibility of a major development coming to town, the gubernatorial transition and a roaming steer that’s captivated the state’s attention.

Polisena would not confirm or deny speculation that the development would be an Amazon distribution facility. He said while there are about 200 acres of vacant land off of Route 6, only about 30 acres would be used for the proposal, with the closest residents about 1,800 feet away.

“There is a lot to consider,” he said. “We are looking at 1,500 to 2,000 jobs for Johnston residents as well as Rhode Island residents if this building comes into fruition.”

The mayor said that the money that would come to the city if the development happens would go to upgrading and building new schools, which he said are desperately needed.

As far as anonymous flyers that were circulated on the proposed development, Polisena said those were misleading and put out by people he called “political malcontents.”

“You’ve got probably a wanna-be mayor I guess,” he said. “I’m not even dead yet.”

Those flyers flagged concerns about the development including disruptions to traffic.

“It is going to be an open and transparent process for all those residents in Johnston who have concerns,” he said.

A part of Lt. Gov. Dan McKee’s COVID-19 advisory board, Polisena, a nurse, stressed the problem with the state’s rollout lies in the vaccine supply.

“We have plenty of people ready to obviously inject the residents, we need to product,” he said.

Despite previous speculation that Polisena might be a contender for Lieutenant Governor, the mayor said he would “absolutely not” take a position in the McKee administration.

“I will help him as much as I can because in helping Dan McKee succeed, the state succeeds,” he said.

Lastly, 12 News asked the mayor if there has been any sign of the roaming steer, who escaped a trip to the slaughterhouse and became a social media sensation.

“He hasn’t been seen,” Polisena said. “We don’t know where he is. I’m hoping he’s not injured.”

“We handled three turkeys we can handle this 1,500 pound bull,” he said.

If you see the steer, officials say to contact the Johnson Police Department and leave the capturing up to the professionals.

Watch the full interview in the video above.