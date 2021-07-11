Police: Women steal $3K+ worth of athletic wear from Smithfield store

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for four women who were seen on surveillance footage stealing thousands of dollars worth of athletic wear from a Smithfield store.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in The Crossing at Smithfield plaza.

Four women were seen on security video walking into the Men’s Nike section while the fourth woman held the automatic doors open at the front of the store, police said.

Police said the women grabbed more than $3,000 worth of men’s shorts and ran out of the store.

The group then got into a silver Chevy SUV and drove off.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Smithfield Police Department by calling (401) 231-2500.