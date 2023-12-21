NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her North Providence home early Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero tells 12 News a man called 911 and told the dispatcher he was concerned for his sister’s wellbeing.

The man explained that he hadn’t heard from his sister since Thanksgiving and decided to stop by her Centredale Avenue home to check on her, according to Ruggiero.

Ruggiero said the man peered into his sister’s front window and saw her lying unresponsive on the couch.

Officers forced their way into the woman’s home and discovered she had been shot and killed. Ruggiero said the state medical examiner has declared her death a homicide.

It’s unclear exactly how long the woman had been dead on the couch. The woman, who’s 61 years old, has not yet been identified.

Ruggiero said this appears to be an isolated incident.