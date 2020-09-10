Police warn Johnston residents of recent car breaks

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Johnston are warning residents of a recent spike in car breaks.

Chief of Police Joseph Razza said the break-ins aren’t unique to Johnston, however, and are happening across the state as well.

“I want to assure all Johnston residents that your police department and its dedicated officers are doing everything possible to thwart and apprehend the individuals responsible,” Razza said.

“We have made arrests and obtained evidence with the aspirations of making additional apprehensions, however, these investigations take time,” he continued.

Razza encouraged residents to take extra precautions before leaving their vehicles unattended, such as removing all valuables and keys and ensuring all of the doors are locked.

He also recommends residents secure and lock their sheds, garages and homes, as well as leaving exterior lights on at night.

Anyone who thinks they’re a victim of a car break or wants to report anything suspicious is asked to call the Johnston Police Department at (401) 231-8100.