GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men are facing numerous drug charges following a months-long investigation into a large-scale marijuana grow in Glocester.

The investigation led detectives to a Blackinton Drive home, where the men were taken into custody Monday.

Detectives found 856 marijuana plants, 40 pounds of packaged marijuana and approximately $4,000 in cash inside the residence, according to police.

Police said a “domesticated animal” was removed from the home by Glocester Animal Control.

The suspects, identified as Yi Zhou, 32, of Quincy, Mass., Zhu Bin Bao, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, and Xiao Xing Dong, 32, of Bronx, New York, have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possessing more than 5 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy.

The three men were arraigned Tuesday, where a judge set their bail at $30,000 with surety and ordered them to surrender their passports.