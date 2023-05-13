BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police are investigating after they say a teen suffered “a substantial head injury” after being assaulted Friday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Stephen Lynch, crews were called to the bike path just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a 17-year-old boy that was assaulted.

Investigators say the victim, who has not been identified, was struck in the head from behind by a 15-year-old with a skateboard.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital later that night.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, who is also not being identified at this time.

The 15-year-old is being held at the Training School in Cranston and expected to appear in Family Court on Monday on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.