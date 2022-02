JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — According to Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza, a teenager was killed after a shooting Saturday night.

Razza added that the incident is “being treated as an accident”.

A 12 News crews was on scene outside a home on Cedar Street when the State Medical Examiners Office arrived.

BREAKING: @JohnstonPolice Chief Razza tells me police are investigating a deadly shooting that “is being treated as an accident.” Razza says a juvenile has died. @wpri12 cameras were at the scene last night when the medical examiner arrived. pic.twitter.com/ix5nHRHpLy — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) February 13, 2022

The incident is still under investigation.