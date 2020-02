SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ What started as a frantic search for an elementary school student in Smithfield ended with a sigh of relief after she was found roughly an hour after she went missing.

Police tell Eyewitness News the 9-year-old girl wandered off from recess at Old County Road School.

Other students told police they saw her go into the woods nearby.

The student was ultimately found by an officer and taken back to the school to be evaluated by EMS.