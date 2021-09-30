Police: Sisters, 8 and 9, started fire inside North Providence store

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two girls are responsible for a fire at a Dollar General store earlier this week, according to North Providence’s police chief.

Chief Alfred Ruggerio said the sisters, ages 8 and 9, were in town visiting relatives at the time.

Fire crews were called to the Smith Street store just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officials said it appeared the fire was started in an aisle in the back of the store.

A 12 News crew at the scene said the air outside the building smelled of burning plastic and rubber.

Everyone who was inside got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the case to determine if charges will be pursued, according to Ruggerio.