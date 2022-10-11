NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — North Smithfield police arrested two men Sunday during a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway.

Police said they seized over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.

The driver, Corbin Hardin of Woonsocket, was charged with manufacturing, selling, and possession with intent to sell marijuana 1 kg to 5 kg of marijuana and operating with a suspended driver’s license.

The passenger, Jovany Marino of Woonsocket, is charged with carrying a pistol or revolver without license or permit.

Both suspects are due in court October 18.