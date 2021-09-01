Police seize 87 marijuana plants, loaded AK-47 from RI Hells Angels member’s home

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Glocester Police Department

GLOCESTER, R.I (WPRI) — A member of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hells Angels is facing drug and weapons charges after he was arrested in Glocester last week.

Nicholas Lourenco, 31, was taken into custody last Friday after officers executed a search warrant at his Pine Orchard Road home.

While searching the residence, police said officers found an “illegal sophisticated marijuana growing operation.”

In total, officers confiscated 87 marijuana plants, 9.5 pounds of marijuana, several ounces of high-grade THC butter and cash, according to police.

Courtesy: Glocester Police Department

Police said officers also seized three firearms, including a loaded AK-47.

Lourenco has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and THC, as well as possession of firearms while in possession of narcotics.

He was ordered held without bail during his arraignment pending the results of a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/27/21: NEARI's Bob Walsh

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community