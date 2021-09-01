Police seize 87 marijuana plants, loaded AK-47 from RI Hells Angels member’s home

GLOCESTER, R.I (WPRI) — A member of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hells Angels is facing drug and weapons charges after he was arrested in Glocester last week.

Nicholas Lourenco, 31, was taken into custody last Friday after officers executed a search warrant at his Pine Orchard Road home.

While searching the residence, police said officers found an “illegal sophisticated marijuana growing operation.”

In total, officers confiscated 87 marijuana plants, 9.5 pounds of marijuana, several ounces of high-grade THC butter and cash, according to police.

Courtesy: Glocester Police Department

Police said officers also seized three firearms, including a loaded AK-47.

Lourenco has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and THC, as well as possession of firearms while in possession of narcotics.

He was ordered held without bail during his arraignment pending the results of a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.