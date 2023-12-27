NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Providence are asking the public for help regarding the investigation into a recent homicide.

Last week, 61-year-old Claire Flynn was found shot to death inside her Centerdale Avenue home.

Police said they were alerted to the situation by Flynn’s brother, who had stopped to check on his sister after not hearing from her for weeks.

12 News learned Flynn used to work for the R.I. Department of Corrections as a nurse before retiring in 2021.

Anyone who knew Flynn or had recent contact with her is asked to call the North Providence Police Detectives tip line at (401) 437-6418.

The investigation remains ongoing.