SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who attempted to rob a bank in Smithfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the BankRI on Putnam Pike around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.

Police said the woman walked into the bank and demanded money. No weapon was shown and no one was injured.

The woman left the bank before receiving any money. She is described as being roughly 5’1″ tall with dark hair.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500.