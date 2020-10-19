Police searching for vehicle that crashed through gate in Johnston

Courtesy: Johnston Police Department

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in Johnston are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle that crashed through a closed gate over the weekend.

The crash took place in the area of Atwood and Grenville Avenues.

The Johnston Police Department posted surveillance video of the incident to Facebook Monday, which shows the vehicle jumping over the curb and barreling toward the gate.

The car left the scene soon after the crash.

Police were able to determine from car parts left behind that the vehicle may be a 2016 Audi A6.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or incident is asked to contact the Johnston Police Traffic Division at (401) 757-3144.

