Police searching for suspects that crashed stolen car in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash early Wednesday morning involving a stolen car is under investigation in North Providence.

According to police, around 12:45 a.m., a stolen Lexus from Providence crashed over a retaining wall and into a backyard at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Brook Farm Road.

Two people were in the car at the time but fled the scene, police said. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Police said there was no major property damage.

At last check, police are still searching for those suspects

