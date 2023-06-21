GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man crashed a stolen car in Glocester Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were seen searching the woods off of Routes 44 and 94 for the suspect, who police said took off running following the crash.

An officer just walked out of the woods with what looks to be a white t-shirt. Another is holding a red pair of shoes.



The suspect is described by police as a white man with tattoos on his arm, wearing blue jeans and no shirt. The public is asked to avoid the area @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vozvd9G4xm — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) June 21, 2023

Police described as a white man with one “heavily tattooed” arm. The suspect, who has not been identified, isn’t wearing a shirt but is wearing blue jeans.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the search continues.

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged to call the Glocester Police Department at (401) 568-2533.