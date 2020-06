SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for an elderly Scituate man who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Salvatore Federici, 74, was last seen riding a navy blue bicycle in the area of Peeptoad Road in North Scituate.

Police said he was wearing a blue and white helmet, a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Federici’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Scituate Police Department at (401) 821-5900.