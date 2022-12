NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old North Providence girl.

Isabella Rivera was last seen walking away from St. Mary’s Group Home on Dec. 8.

Police said the teenager is known to frequent Providence, specifically the Providence Place mall.

Anyone who knows of Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the North Providence Detective Division at (401) 231-4533.