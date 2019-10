NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a North Providence man who may be endangered.

Euclides Cepeda, 74, was last seen on Edwards Street around 3 p.m. He was wearing a Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, a tan golf hat and red and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Cepeda is asked to contact the North Providence Police Department at (401) 233-1433.