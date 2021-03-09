Police searching for missing Johnston man, 50

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 50-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Police say Robert Rocchio left his home sometime after 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, and never returned.

His family told police that cash and some of his clothes were missing, and while he’s believed to have his phone with him, it appears to be turned off.

Rocchio was last seen walking in the area of Atwood Avenue wearing a tan jacket and black backpack, according to police.

He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 275 pounds.

Rocchio’s family said he may travel to Manhattan, New York, where he previous lived, but noted that he doesn’t have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Johnston police at (401) 231-8100.