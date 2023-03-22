JOHNSTON R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Johnston man reported missing last week.

Richard Paparelli, 74, does not own a driver’s license and does not have any vehicles registered in his name, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time where Paparelli may have gone. Paparelli is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may know of Paparelli’s whereabouts is urged to call the Johnston Police Department at (401) 231-4210.