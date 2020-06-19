Police searching for man who robbed North Providence bank

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the man seen on surveillance footage robbing a Citizens Bank in North Providence Friday.

The suspect entered the bank, located on Smith Street, around noon and presented a teller with a note demanding cash, police said.

Police said the teller placed the money in a plastic shopping bag, which the suspect brought with him. After receiving the money, the suspect left the bank on foot.

The suspect was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, light-colored shorts, white sneakers and a Boston Red Sox cap. The Red Sox logo on the cap appeared to be filled in with the U.S. flag.

Police said the suspect also wore a mask and gloves during the transaction.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Daniel Biafore at (401) 231-4533 Ext. 1174.