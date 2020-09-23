Police searching for man seen stealing tools from Johnston nursery

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent theft from a landscaping company and nursery in Johnston.

The Johnston Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday surveillance images of the suspect, which appears to be a man wearing a sweatshirt, construction boots and a baseball cap.

The man was seen on surveillance footage stealing several tools from Central Nurseries on Atwood Avenue over the weekend.

Police believe he stole two irrigation pumps, a demolition saw and a blower. The man was seen driving an older model Ford truck, possibly a Ranger of F-150.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Lemieux at (401) 757-3118.

