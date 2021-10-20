Police searching for Johnston jewelry thief

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a jewelry thief in Johnston.

The suspect, according to police, broke into Atwood Coin and Jewelry on Atwood Avenue last Friday.

Police said the thief stole assorted jewelry pieces and silver dollars from the business.

The male suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored pants and a white face mask.

After leaving the business, he was seen driving off in a newer model Nissan Rogue.

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspect, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact Detective Thomas Dwyer by calling (401) 757-3158 or emailing tdwyer@johnstonpd.com.