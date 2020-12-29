Police searching for car involved in Johnston hit-and-run

Courtesy: Johnston Police Department

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian in Johnston early Tuesday morning.

The Johnston Police Department posted a photo of the vehicle on Facebook, which appears to be a silver or champagne-colored Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Putnam Pike. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who can identify the car is asked to call the Johnston Police Traffic Division at (401) 757-3127, or email at tips@johnstonpd.com.

