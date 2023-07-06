JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston home was searched by law enforcement Thursday as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

A 12 News crew saw undercover agents surrounding the home on Everbloom Drive, along with local police.

The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed the investigation.

“A court-authorized federal search warrant was executed at a private residence today as part of an ongoing federal multi-agency criminal investigation,” the office wrote in a email.

Johnston Police Chief Mark Vieira said his department was assisting federal agents.

“An active investigation is being conducted on Everbloom Drive by multiple federal law enforcement agencies,” Vieria said.

A video taken by a neighbor shows investigators from Homeland Security on scene.

