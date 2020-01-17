Police search for men who robbed North Providence supermarket

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a North Providence supermarket at gunpoint earlier this week.

Police said the two men walked into the Shaw’s Supermarket on Smithfield Road Tuesday night.

The two men were seen on surveillance footage wearing dark-colored clothing.

As one of the men approached a cashier, police said he opened his jacket to show a gun.

Police said the man took money from the register and fled with his accomplice toward Admiral Street.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident should contact Detective Matthew Phelan at (401) 231-4533 ext. 1141.