GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Ponaganset High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning as Glocester police responded to investigate what they referred to as a “security matter.”

Police assured there was no active threat or anyone injured at the school, but didn’t offer specifics on the investigation.

A school official told 12 News the lockdown started sometime before 10:30 a.m.

The lockdown was lifted just before noon. Police said they would remain on scene for the remainder of the day.

