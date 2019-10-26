Live Now
Police recover gold chalices stolen from Johnston church

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — All four gold chalices stolen from St. Rocco’s Church in Johnston have been recovered, according to Johnston police.

Police are now looking for the suspect, David Ferrara, 63, who was allegedly caught on surveillance camera Tuesday afternoon stealing the items.

According to Father Angelo Carusi, the chalices were locked in a cabinet in the church sacristy, but the suspect found the key in a drawer beneath it. He also said they are worth about $10,000 in total.

Police said that three of the chalices were found intact, however the fourth was damaged and had to be pieced out.

They add that Ferrara lives in Providence, but is known to frequent Pawtucket.

Anyone with information on where Ferrara may be is asked to call Johnston police at 231-4210.

