BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police and Harrisville firefighters recovered a woman’s body at the Little Round Top Pond on Brook Road in Burrillville on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene after they received a report at 10:48 a.m. of a body partially submerged in the water, according to Colonel Stephen Lynch.

Rhode Island Medical Examiner responds to Little Round Top Pond to examine body (WPRI)

The case is currently under investigation by the Burrillville Police Department.