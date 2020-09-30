Police nab suspect in North Providence bank robbery

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warwick man was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from a bank robbery in North Providence last week.

The North Providence Police Department said Joshua Lavigne, 40, entered the Citizen’s Bank on Smith Street last Monday and demanded the teller give him the cash tray from the cabinet.

Police said when the teller didn’t move fast enough, Lavigne vaulted the counter and snatched the cash from the drawer himself.

He then ran out of the bank and hopped into an SUV that sped down Smith Street toward Providence.

Detectives were able to identify Lavigne as the suspect, who was taken into custody in Cranston on Tuesday.

Lavigne is charged with second-degree robbery. He was arraigned Wednesday where a judge ordered him held without bail as a probation violator.