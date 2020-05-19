Police: Man stole $10K+ worth of glasses from Johnston store

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man seen on surveillance footage stealing thousands of dollars worth of glasses from a Johnston store last Friday.

The man, according to police, entered OPTX Rhode Island Friday afternoon and stole several pairs of eyeglasses, worth more than $10,000.

The suspect was seen leaving the store and hopping into a newer model, silver GMC Terrain with unknown plates.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Dwyer at (401) 757-3158 or Detective Anthony Sasso at (401) 757-3146.