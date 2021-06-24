Police: Man shot twice outside North Providence apartment building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot in North Providence Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. outside of an apartment building on Joseph Street, which is located on the North Providence-Providence border.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds, police said.

An investigation revealed two men and one woman drove up in front of the building to confront the victim, as well as a woman who was with him.

At one point, police said one of the men in the car shot the victim before they sped off towards Providence.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

It doesn’t appear that any of the three people inside the vehicle have been apprehended.

At this time, police said the incident appears to be isolated and the public is not in danger.