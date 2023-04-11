SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man accused of robbing a Smithfield convenience store at knifepoint last weekend.

Jonathan Rivera, 35, was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police said Rivera walked into 3 on 7 Fuel and Convenience on Douglas Pike Saturday morning and threatened the clerk with a knife.

Rivera stole cash and cigarettes from the convenience store before taking off on a bicycle, according to police.

Officers found the bike behind the Alpine Motel. Police said Rivera was found in one of the motel rooms with the stolen cash and cigarettes.

He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to return to court in June.