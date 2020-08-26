Police: Man financially drained elderly victims to gamble at Twin River

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly draining four elderly victims of their assets and gambling the money away at Twin River Casino, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Mark Harmon, 62, was charged with two counts of exploitation of an elder, three counts of unlawful appropriation and one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500.

Back in May, police received a complaint from the office of the Attorney General that alleged Harmon had failed to fulfill his Power of Attorney trustee obligations for two elderly Woonsocket women.

Police said Harmon liquidated approximately $391,727 worth of U.S. Savings Bonds, sold a victim’s house and liquidated an annuity and misappropriated funds, all while also frequently visiting Twin River Casino with the money.

In total, police said the four elderly victims incurred a combined loss of over $60,000.

Harmon was arraigned at 6th District Court and released on $10,000 personal recognizance and was ordered to have no contact with the victims. He’s is scheduled back in court on Nov. 23.

