Police looking for missing North Providence teen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old North Providence boy.

Police said Jules Lopes was last seen Thursday wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and Jordan sneakers.

He was also carrying a gray backpack and wearing a gold necklace with a scorpion medallion.

Police said Lopes is known to frequent the area surrounding the Providence Place Mall.

Anyone who knows of the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact North Providence Police Detective Luis Rivera by calling (401) 231-4533 ext. 1135.