JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the driver caught on camera burning rubber in the parking lot of a Johnston business earlier this month.

Surveillance footage from outside Rainone Gym on Mill Street shows a car turning into the parking lot and doing a donut before speeding off.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a white Mustang convertible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnston Police Department by calling (401) 231-4210 or emailing tips@johnstonpd.com.