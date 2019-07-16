Police: Johnston gas station robbery suspect identified, charged

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Johnston have identified the man who they said robbed a gas station on Plainfield Pike late Monday night.

Earl Sanford, 40, of Johnston, was taken into custody at the Shell gas station on Union Avenue in Providence according to Johnston Deputy Chief Joseph P. Razza, hours after allegedly robbing the Mobil gas station on Plainfield Pike around 11:30 p.m.

Newly released surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man with a bandana covering part of his face walking into the Plainfield Pike Mobil’s convenience store around 11:30 p.m. and robbing the store clerk.

Police said Sanford is being charged with two counts of first degree robbery.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Kent County Court House in Warwick.

No further information was released.

Eyewitness News will provide updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.