Silver Alert issued for missing North Providence man, 61

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing on Thursday.

Thomas Caprarella, 61, was last seen driving in the area of Pelham Parkway. Police said he may be en route to McDonald’s.

Caprarella stands 5-foot-10, weighs around 230 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue shorts and boat shoes, according to police.

He may be driving a gray Acura MDX bearing Massachusetts registration 8ZV976.

Police are concerned about his well-being due to unspecified health issues.

Anyone with information on Caprarella’s whereabouts is asked to call North Providence police at (401) 233-1433.