PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - Gifts from a local retail chain are helping frontline workers focus on self care, during one of the most stressful times in their career.

Lifespan Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kristy Dalrymple says, "The respite rooms can really be helpful with is providing our healthcare workers and our staff with an actual physical space they can go to, to really take a break and really recharge and refocus."