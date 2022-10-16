SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Smithfield are investigating vandalism done to Deerfield Park.

According to a post on their Facebook page, police responded this morning to the park for a report of spray paint damage to the concession stand, grass, and two picnic tables.

They said vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur.

The police worked with the Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department to quickly cover and/or remove the damage.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information to the vandalism is asked to contact the police department.