WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police confirm they are investigating a suspicious death in their city.

A man in his 40s was found dead following a disturbance on Village Road just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were seen searching the area for evidence overnight.

The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.