JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Johnston on Christmas Eve.

The crash occurred on Plainfield Pike near Pippin Orchard Road around 9:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Joseph Razza tells Eyewitness News there are no signs of impairment or distracted driving.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw two vehicles badly damaged in the middle of the roadway.