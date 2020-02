GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A head-on crash on Putnam Pike in Glocester is under investigation.

Police and fire responded to the area just before one o’clock Sunday.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene observed heavy damage to a pickup truck and a Volvo wagon.

Glocester police said three people were transported to the hospital. Two of those victims had to be extricated from the vehicles by fire crews.

Police said they expect everyone to recover.

There’s no word on what led to the crash.