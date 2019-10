Scene of a crash on Victory Highway in Burrillville Friday morning. (Photo: Erica Ricci/WPRI)

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Burrillville.

First responders were called to Victory Highway Friday morning.

At this time, it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was seriously hurt.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will continue to update this story.