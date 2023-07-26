SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after receiving numerous reports of items stolen from unlocked cars parked throughout town Wednesday morning.

The Smithfield Police Department alerted residents in a social media post of the recent thefts. One vehicle was also reported stolen, according to police.

Police are reminding residents to always keep their car doors locked to prevent others from rifling through or stealing them, and to never leave valuables inside their vehicles.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is urged to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500.

