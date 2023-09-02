JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are investigating after a truck crashed into a home an Saturday morning.

According to police, around 11 a.m., they were called to the 800 block of Greenville Ave. after a report of a vehicle going off the road and hitting a home.

According to police, the 93-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency before the accident, and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said there was no other people injured as a result of the crash.